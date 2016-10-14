We use cookies to enhance your experience on our website. By continuing to use our website, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. You can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more International Journal for Quality in Health Care | Oxford Academic Skip to Main Content
Impact Factor
2.545
5 year Impact Factor
2.631

Editor-in-Chief
Yu-Chuan (Jack) Li

About the journal

The International Journal for Quality in Health Care (IJQHC) is a leading international peer-reviewed scholarly journal addressing research, policy, and implementation related to the quality of health care and health outcomes …

Editor’s choice

Assessing the impact of general practitioner team service on perceived quality of care among patients with non-communicable diseases in China: a natural experimental study

Monitoring maternal and newborn health outcomes in Bauchi State, Nigeria: an evaluation of a standards-based quality improvement intervention

Supplements

International Journal for Quality in Health Care latest supplements:

Abstracts of ISQua 33rd International Conference

How does Hospital Quality Management Drive Quality? Results from the Deepening our Understanding of Quality Improvement (DUQuE) project


International Journal for Quality in Health Care is accepting high quality original articles, reviews, and case studies addressing research, policy, and implementation related to the quality of health care and health outcomes for populations and patients worldwide.

Reizenstein Award winning article

The Reizenstein Award is awarded annually,in honour of Peter Reizenstein, recognizing the work of the authors who submit papers to International Journal for Quality in Health Care. The Prize is £500.00 and a certificate which are presented to the winning author at ISQua’s International Conference.

Read the winning article: 'Associations of patient safety outcomes with models of nursing care organization at unit level in hospitals'

Portuguese translated abstracts

Read Portuguese translated abstracts in each issue of the journal, please find the latest 3 below:

Volume 28, Issue 5

Volume 28, Issue 4

Volume 28, Issue 3

Spanish translated abstracts

Read Spanish translated abstracts in each issue of the journal, please find the latest 3 below:

Volume 28, Issue 5

Volume 28, Issue 4

Volume 28, Issue 3

French translated abstracts

Read French translated abstracts in each issue of the journal, please find the latest 3 below:

Volume 28, Issue 5

Volume 28, Issue 4

Volume 28, Issue 3

Chinese (traditional) translated abstracts

Read Chinese (traditional) translated abstracts in each issue of the journal, please find the latest 3 below:

Volume 28, Issue 5

Volume 28, Issue 4

Volume 28, Issue 3

Chinese (simplified) translated abstracts

Read Chinese (simplified) translated abstracts in each issue of the journal, please find the latest 3 below:

Volume 28, Issue 5

Volume 28, Issue 4

Volume 28, Issue 3

Japanese translated abstracts

Read Japanese translated abstracts in each issue of the journal, please find the latest 3 below:

Volume 28, Issue 5

Volume 28, Issue 4

Volume 28, Issue 3

This journal is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE)

Developing Countries Initiative

Developing Countries Initiative

Your institution could be eligible to free or deeply discounted online access to International Journal for Quality in Health Care through the Oxford Developing Countries Initiative.

ISQua

The International Society for Quality in Health Care are a global organisation, who aim toInspire, promote and support continuous improvement in the safety and quality of health care worldwide.

Oxford University Press publishes the International Journal for Quality in Health Care on behalf of ISQua.

You can find out more information on the ISQua site.

