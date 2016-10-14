Editor-in-Chief
Yu-Chuan (Jack) Li
About the journal
The International Journal for Quality in Health Care (IJQHC) is a leading international peer-reviewed scholarly journal addressing research, policy, and implementation related to the quality of health care and health outcomes …Find out more
Editor’s choice
Assessing the impact of general practitioner team service on perceived quality of care among patients with non-communicable diseases in China: a natural experimental study
Monitoring maternal and newborn health outcomes in Bauchi State, Nigeria: an evaluation of a standards-based quality improvement intervention
Supplements
International Journal for Quality in Health Care latest supplements:
Abstracts of ISQua 33rd International Conference
How does Hospital Quality Management Drive Quality? Results from the Deepening our Understanding of Quality Improvement (DUQuE) project
SubmitInternational Journal for Quality in Health Care is accepting high quality original articles, reviews, and case studies addressing research, policy, and implementation related to the quality of health care and health outcomes for populations and patients worldwide.
Submit
Reizenstein Award winning article
The Reizenstein Award is awarded annually,in honour of Peter Reizenstein, recognizing the work of the authors who submit papers to International Journal for Quality in Health Care. The Prize is £500.00 and a certificate which are presented to the winning author at ISQua’s International Conference.Read the winning article: 'Associations of patient safety outcomes with models of nursing care organization at unit level in hospitals'
Latest articles
Most read
Most cited
Portuguese translated abstracts
Read Portuguese translated abstracts in each issue of the journal, please find the latest 3 below:
Spanish translated abstracts
Read Spanish translated abstracts in each issue of the journal, please find the latest 3 below:
French translated abstracts
Read French translated abstracts in each issue of the journal, please find the latest 3 below:
Chinese (traditional) translated abstracts
Read Chinese (traditional) translated abstracts in each issue of the journal, please find the latest 3 below:
Chinese (simplified) translated abstracts
Read Chinese (simplified) translated abstracts in each issue of the journal, please find the latest 3 below:
Japanese translated abstracts
Read Japanese translated abstracts in each issue of the journal, please find the latest 3 below:
Email alerts
Register to receive table of contents email alerts as soon as new issues of International Journal for Quality in Health Care are published online.
Developing Countries Initiative
Your institution could be eligible to free or deeply discounted online access to International Journal for Quality in Health Care through the Oxford Developing Countries Initiative.
ISQua
The International Society for Quality in Health Care are a global organisation, who aim toInspire, promote and support continuous improvement in the safety and quality of health care worldwide.
Oxford University Press publishes the International Journal for Quality in Health Care on behalf of ISQua.
You can find out more information on the ISQua site.